Matt Farrell: Contributes eight points in loss
Farrell scored eight points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and totaled two assists and two steals during Friday's G League loss to South Bay.
Farrell started and played 25 minutes. The 23-year-old is averaging 6.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in nine games for Austin.
