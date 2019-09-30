Matt Farrell: Cut by San Antonio

The Spurs waived Farrell on Monday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Farrell agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with San Antonio last week, but he won't receive the opportunity to showcase his talents during training camp. Now a free agent, Farrell will have the opportunity to weigh offers from other NBA teams or foreign clubs, but he'll head to the Austin Spurs if he elects to open the 2019-20 campaign in the G League.