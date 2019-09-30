Matt Farrell: Cut by San Antonio
The Spurs waived Farrell on Monday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Farrell agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with San Antonio last week, but he won't receive the opportunity to showcase his talents during training camp. Now a free agent, Farrell will have the opportunity to weigh offers from other NBA teams or foreign clubs, but he'll head to the Austin Spurs if he elects to open the 2019-20 campaign in the G League.
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Point guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the point guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Shooting guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the shooting guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Rookies to know in Fantasy
Who are the rookies to know for Fantasy players? Nick Whalen breaks down those you need to...