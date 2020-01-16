Matt Farrell: Dealt to Northern Arizona
The Austin Spurs traded Farrell to Northern Arizona on Wednesday.
Farrell averaged 6.1 points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds per tilt with Austin and seems likely to fill a similar role with the G League Suns. The returning player rights for Peter Jok were sent back to the Spurs in the transaction.
