Matt Farrell: Improved shooting in NAZ

Farrell finished with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine assists and five rebounds over 28 minutes during Saturday's 122-113 G League loss to Agua Caliente.

Farrell has distributed the ball well over his past two games, registering new season highs in back-to-back games with eight and nine assists respectively. He's also improved his shooting as of late. Since being traded to Northern Arizona on Jan. 15, the 23-year-old has shot 48.6 percent from the field as well as 47.1 percent from deep through 10 games. Before being traded, he shot 38.3 percent from the field and 29.9 percent from beyond the arc across 21 games with the Spurs' G League affiliate. So far, the change of scenery has paid dividends for Farrell, though it remains to be seen how his efficiency will hold up as his sample size grows with his new team.