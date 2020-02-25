Matt Farrell: Inactive Saturday
Farrell did not play in Saturday's contest against the Windy City Bulls due to a left toe injury.
An injury to Farrell's left toe kept him out of Saturday's game, and it remains to be seen when he'll return to the floor. Through 12 games with Northern Arizona, the 23-year-old is averaging 7.2 points, 4.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds over 21.8 minutes per game.
