Matt Farrell: Leads team in scoring
Farrell posted 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt), nine assists, seven rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes of G League action during Friday's 127-104 loss to Grand Rapids.
Farrell dropped a season-high 19 points, hitting just over half of his field-goal attempts in the process. It was his most-involved game as a member of the G League Suns, playing a season-high 31 minutes and taking double-digit field goals for the first time with his new team. It's unclear if this performance is an isolated event or if it may be a sign of things to come.
