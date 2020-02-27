Matt Farrell: Returns to action

Farrell (left toe) returned from his injury and tallied seven points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 128-115 G League loss to the Blue.

Farrell ended up missing just one contest due to a left toe injury. His stat line was modest, but his minus-17 net rating says he was more of a liability. Standing at 6-1, Farrell is a limited defender who rarely shows up in the defensive categories of the box score. On the season, the 23-year-old averages 7.2 points, 4.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds.