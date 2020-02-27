Matt Farrell: Returns to action
Farrell (left toe) returned from his injury and tallied seven points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 128-115 G League loss to the Blue.
Farrell ended up missing just one contest due to a left toe injury. His stat line was modest, but his minus-17 net rating says he was more of a liability. Standing at 6-1, Farrell is a limited defender who rarely shows up in the defensive categories of the box score. On the season, the 23-year-old averages 7.2 points, 4.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...