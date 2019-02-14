Matt Farrell: Tallies 21 points
Farrell finished Wednesday's loss to Capital City with 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and two rebounds.
Farrell very nearly led the team in points despite playing just 24 minutes, scoring over half of the figure thanks to his prowess from the three-point line. Given he's only shooting 32.7 percent on an average of 5.8 attempts per game, it seems unlikely Farrell will be able to repeat that type of performance in upcoming contests.
