Matt Jones: Good game, inconsistent though
Jones provided 21 points (8-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four steals, two assists and one block during Wednesday's win over South Bay.
The former Duke product exploded for a season high in points and filled every major statistical category Wednesday. Over the course of the season though, Jones has been inconsistent in producing consecutive double-digit scoring performances, as his season average of 9.1 points per contest resembles.
