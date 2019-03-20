Jones finished Sunday's 118-116 win over the Swarm with 33 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 12-13 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Sunday's game was easily a season high for the forward, who is only averaging 12.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals despite playing in 48 games. Prior to Sunday, Jones had just six games in which he scored 20 or more points in the 2018-19 campaign.