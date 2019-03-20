Matt Jones: Sets season high in points
Jones finished Sunday's 118-116 win over the Swarm with 33 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 12-13 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Sunday's game was easily a season high for the forward, who is only averaging 12.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals despite playing in 48 games. Prior to Sunday, Jones had just six games in which he scored 20 or more points in the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.