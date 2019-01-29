Jones scored 26 points (9-12 FG, 4-4 FT, 4-6 3Pt) and picked up three rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot in Stockton's 132-116 win over Austin on Sunday.

Jones helped the Kings jump ahead to a 17-point lead at the end of the first quarter with six points, and remained a consistent scoring threat from that point forward. His production dipped in the second, but Jones was crucial in that he finished the game with 17 points in the second half, 13 of which came in the third quarter. The Kings shot well as a team, connecting on 51.7 percent from the field, and Jones was no exception, posting a 77.3 percent success rate in a solid offensive outing.