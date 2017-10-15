Play

Jones was waived by the Kings on Sunday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Jones had the chance to play in five preseason games. Over that time he averaged 11.8 minutes and 2.0 points per game. Jones, an undrafted rookie, spent four seasons at Duke and averaged 6.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists over 142 games.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball