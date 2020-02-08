Matt Kenyon: Acquired by South Bay

The South Bay Lakers acquired Matt Kenyon off waivers on Feb. 7.

In a related move, Andre Ingram has been removed from the active roster due to a season ending injury. In nine games with the Capital City Go-Go this year, Kenyon averaged 1.6 points and 2.1 rebounds across 9.1 minutes. Previously, he appeared in 21 games for the Brisbane Bullets from 2016-18.