Matt Kenyon: Acquired by South Bay
The South Bay Lakers acquired Matt Kenyon off waivers on Feb. 7.
In a related move, Andre Ingram has been removed from the active roster due to a season ending injury. In nine games with the Capital City Go-Go this year, Kenyon averaged 1.6 points and 2.1 rebounds across 9.1 minutes. Previously, he appeared in 21 games for the Brisbane Bullets from 2016-18.
