Matt Kenyon: Cut loose by Capital City
The Go-Go opted to waive Kenyon on Thursday.
Kenyon played a reasonably small role for the Go-Go when available, averaging just 9.1 minutes in his nine appearances with the club. Barring a claim on waivers, he will be available to all G League teams.
