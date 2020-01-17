Matt Kenyon: Finally scores in win
Kenyon scored two points (1-1 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added a rebound and a block during Wednesday's G League win over Raptors 905.
Kenyon played just three minutes off the bench in the affair. The bucket he made was his first in his last three appearances.
