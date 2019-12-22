Matt Kenyon: Scores eight in loss
Kenyon scored eight points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and added four rebounds and one steal during Saturday's G League loss to Austin.
Kenyon played 17 minutes in a second-straight game but quadrupled his points from his last effort. He's currently averaging 5.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in two G League games this season.
