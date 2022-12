Lewis tallied 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 121-95 loss to Ontario.

Lewis finished tied for second on the team in scoring en route to his eighth straight performance of posting 10 or more points. Lewis has averaged 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 17 games this season.