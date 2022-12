Lewis notched 12 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 36 minutes during Monday's 132-127 loss to Fort Wayne.

Lewis posted his third straight double-digit scoring total, reaching double figures for the fifth time in the last six games. Lewis has averaged 10.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 12 appearances this season.