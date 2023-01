Lewis notched 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three assists, two steals and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 138-126 loss to Texas.

Lewis led the team from three in Sunday's defeat, finishing as one of six Iowa players to score at least 10 points. Lewis has averaged 17.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals over his last three outings.