Lewis posted 19 points (6-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 126-99 loss to Westchester.

Lewis led all Wolves players in threes made while finishing second on the team in scoring during Tuesday's defeat. Lewis has averaged 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists over his last 10 games.