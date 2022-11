Lewis tallied nine points (3-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 118-102 win over Wisconsin.

Lewis led the Wolves from deep, leading the team in threes made while nearing the double-digit scoring mark. Lewis has averaged 11.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in six appearances this season.