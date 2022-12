Lewis tallied 25 points (9-14 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Monday's 121-110 win over Motor City.

Lewis led the team in shots made from three en route to the second-highest scoring total in Monday's win. Lewis has averaged 12.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 15 appearances this year.