Lewis tallied 18 points (6-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Saturday's 126-121 loss to Windy City.

Lewis led Iowa from three in Saturday's loss, connecting on a team-high six threes. His point total and makes from deep are both season-high marks for Lewis, who has averaged 11.1 points with a three-point percentage of 47.4 percent in three contests.