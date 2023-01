Lewis tallied 30 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-13 FT), 11 rebounds and six assists in 42 minutes during Friday's 131-114 los to Salt Lake City.

Lewis led the team in scoring, assists and rebounds en route to a double-double performance that was four assists shy of a triple-double. Lewis has averaged 19.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists over his last five games.