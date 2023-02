Lewis notched 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 35 minutes during Thursday's 130-121 loss to Texas.

Lewis was one of three Wolves players to score 20 or more points in Thursday's loss, finishing as one of seven players in double figures in scoring. Lewis has averaged 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 29 regular-season outings.