Lewis posted 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 loss to Mexico City.

Lewis was one of six Wolves players to reach double figures in scoring, finishing second among starters in points scored Wednesday. Lewis has averaged 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 18 regular-season games.