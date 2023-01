Lewis posted 16 points (5-13 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 131-112 loss to Long Island.

Lewis had a strong game from three while finishing as one of six Wolves players in double figures in scoring Wednesday. Lewis has averaged 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists over his last 11 games.