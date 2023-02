Lewis notched 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three assists and one rebounds in 34 minutes during Saturday's 134-128 loss to Austin.

Lewis put forth a strong showing from deep en route to a 15-point outing in Saturday's defeat. Lewis has averaged 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 14 regular season games.