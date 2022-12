Lewis tallied 23 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 40 minutes during Thursday's 127-118 loss to Raptors 905.

Lewis posted a team-high-tying mark from three while finished as one of two players with at least 20 points in Thursday's loss. Lewis has averaged 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 18 appearances this year.