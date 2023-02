Lewis tallied five points (2-12 FG, 1-9 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 114-113 overtime loss to Mexico City.

Lewis struggled shooting from the field but still managed to lead the team in assists while adding a handful of rebounds in Tuesday's loss. Lewis has averaged 12.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 16 regular season contests.