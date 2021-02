Mooney contributed 22 points (7-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and eight assists across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 138-107 win over G League Delaware.

Mooney came off the bench and was automatic from beyond the arc. He finished tied with Alize Johnson for a team high in points, and Mooney drained more three-pointers than any of his G League teammates. The 24-year-old has now averaged 10.5 points per game while hitting 39 percent of field goals.