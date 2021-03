Mooney contributed 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists and two rebounds across 32 minutes in Thursday's 115-93 win over G League Oklahoma City.

Mooney entered Thursday's game averaging 19.9 minutes per contest, but he started this contest and tied with Alize Johnson for the team lead in playing time. The 23-year-old also led the team in assists. Through 12 contests, Mooney has recorded 7.0 points and 4.0 assists per outing.