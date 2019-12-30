Mooney tallied 28 points (10-13 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two steals and one rebound across 28 minutes of G League action during Monday's 110-107 loss to Agua Caliente.

It was Mooney's best shooting performance of the season, hitting 76.9 percent of his field goals, including a 7-for-9 barrage from beyond the arc for a season-high 28 points. The 22-year-old had been averaging 11.0 points per game over his past five contests prior to Monday's outburst. His highly-efficient performance was not enough, though, as his teammates shot a combined 5-for-26 from deep and dropped their fourth game of the season. Mooney won't add much value outside of scoring, but he'll continue to see high usage as one of the Hustle's best options from long range.