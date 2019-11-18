Mooney dropped 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with four rebounds, three assists and three steals across 31 minutes during Friday's win over Stockton.

Mooney had a hard time finding his rhythm from three-point land, but he found other ways to contribute as evidenced by his secondary stats. He played 31 minutes compared to starter De'Anthony Melton, who struggled from the field (3-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt) Friday. The playing time situation should be monitored moving forward to track if the trend continues or if it was merely an isolated incident.