Mooney generated 14 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five assists and three rebounds in Monday's 135-125 win over G League Santa Cruz.

Mooney wasn't particularly efficient as a shooter, but he made up for it with 15 field-goal attempts through 26 minutes of action. The 24-year-old still isn't in the starting five. He's averaged 8.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.