Mooney posted 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals across 34 minutes of G League play during Tuesday's 116-110 win over the Suns.

Mooney has started all but two games in his first G League season since going undrafted out of Texas Tech earlier this year. Through nine games, the 22-year-old has scored 11.8 points on 42.4 percent shooting while adding 5.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals over 30.9 minutes.