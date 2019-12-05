Matt Mooney: Scores 20 in win
Mooney posted 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals across 34 minutes of G League play during Tuesday's 116-110 win over the Suns.
Mooney has started all but two games in his first G League season since going undrafted out of Texas Tech earlier this year. Through nine games, the 22-year-old has scored 11.8 points on 42.4 percent shooting while adding 5.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals over 30.9 minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.