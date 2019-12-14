Mooney posted 23 points (8-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, four steals, two rebounds and a block across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 107-95 G League win over the Skyforce.

Mooney logged a season-high 40 minutes Wednesday and chipped in his highest point total of the season. The 22-year-old's big night may have been a byproduct of Josh Jackson's suspension as well as a shallow roster while Memphis deals with a number of injuries. Mooney looks to remain a common contributor for the Hustle moving forward, as he's averaging 12.6 points, 4.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 steals across 32.0 minutes in 13 games this year.