Play

Mooney posted 23 points (8-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, four steals, two rebounds and a block across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 107-95 G League win over the Skyforce.

Mooney logged a season-high 40 minutes Wednesday and chipped in his highest point total of the season. The 22-year-old's big night may have been a byproduct of Josh Jackson's suspension as well as a shallow roster while Memphis deals with a number of injuries. Mooney looks to remain a common contributor for the Hustle moving forward, as he's averaging 12.6 points, 4.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 steals across 32.0 minutes in 13 games this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories