Matt Mooney: Team-high scoring total in win

Mooney poured in 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes during the Hawks' 80-72 loss to the Bucks in a Las Vegas Summer League consolation game Friday.

The team-high scoring total represented a strong finish to summer league play for Mooney, who averaged a modest 9.2 points on 38.0 percent shooting over 23.0 minutes across his five games in the desert. The 22-year-old guard logged time at three different colleges (Air Force, South Dakota and Texas Tech) over four years, and he boasted scoring averages of just under 19.0 points per contest in each of his two South Dakota seasons. Mooney seemingly has some upside as a long-distance marksman (38.6 percent average from three-point range in college), but as an undrafted free agent, he's likely a long shot to earn anything more than a G League assignment to open the regular season.