Matt Mooney: Waived by Memphis
Mooney has been waived by Memphis, Jon Roser of the Grizzlies Radio Network reports.
The rookie guard was waived by the Grizzlies on Monday and will join the Memphis Hustle for training camp. Mooney, who played collegiate ball at Teas Tech, was a member of the All-Big 12 defensive team and averaged 11.3 points, 3.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 31.0 minutes last year. Depending on the Grizzlies' needs and Mooney's play, he could return to the NBA later in the season.
