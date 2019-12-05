Play

Morgan scored 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and posted three rebounds in Tuesday's G League loss to Delaware.

Morgan didn't start the contest, but he still managed to record 23:02 on the floor. The undrafted rookie out of Cornell is averaging a 34 percent field-goal rate and eight points per game.

