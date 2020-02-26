Matt Morgan: Drains six points
Morgan posted six points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt) three rebounds and an assist across 27 minutes in Tuesday's G League win over Fort Wayne.
The undrafted rookie out of Cornell maintains a bench role, but he's logging consistent playing time with 21 minutes per game. Morgan has averaged 7.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, although his shooting could stand for some improvement, as he's knocked down 39.7 percent of field goals this year.
