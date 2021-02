Morgan posted 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and two rebounds across 20 minutes in Thursday's 117-92 win over G League Salt Lake City.

Morgan started often last season for G League Canton, but he's been relegated to a bench role this year. The Texas Tech product has averaged 20 minutes per game, averaging 7.7 points, 2.5 assists and 1.8 rebounds in the process.