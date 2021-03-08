Morgan contributed 25 points (9-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes in Monday's 127-102 playoff win over G League Ignite.

Morgan was in the starting five and was automatic as a shooter to finish second on the team in scoring. The 2019 second-round pick out of Cornell hit 40.3 percent of his field goals and 34.0 percent of three-pointers during the regular season, averaging 7.4 points per contest. Raptors 905 will move on to the semifinal round of the G League playoffs as a result.