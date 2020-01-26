Matt Morgan: Finishes with no points
Morgan didn't record a point (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt) but notched a rebound across nine minutes in Friday's G League win over Memphis.
Morgan's playing time is slipping, and this performance won't help the cause. The undrafted rookie out of Cornell has hit 39.0 percent of field goals and 34.4 percent of three-pointers this season, and he'll need to get back on track to secure additional minutes.
