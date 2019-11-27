Matt Morgan: Minimal impact as starter
Morgan is averaging 9.2 points, 3.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 26.6 minutes per game through five G League contests.
Morgan posted his lowest-scoring game of the season Wednesday, totaling just three points to mark a third consecutive game in single digits. His minutes have fluctuated early in the season, so it may be difficult to predict how much Morgan will play on a nightly basis.
