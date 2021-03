Morgan recorded 24 points (8-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes in Saturday's 122-100 win over G League Lakeland.

Morgan led G League Raptors 905 in scoring Saturday. He doesn't often light up the scoresheet, as he's averaged just 7.4 points, 3.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game this year while connecting on 40.3 percent of his shots. Morgan will turn his focus to the upcoming G League playoffs starting Monday.