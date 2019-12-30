Play

Morgan posted three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and three rebounds in Saturday's G League win over Greensboro.

Morgan came off the bench but didn't get many opportunities. That's status quo for the undrafted rookie out of Cornell, as he's averaged 21.5 minutes, 7.4 points and 2.0 rebounds per game this year.

