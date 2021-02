Morgan posted 19 points (5-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and 10 rebounds across 40 minutes in Saturday's 127-115 win over G League Westchester.

Morgan's strong shooting from beyond the arc helped propel him to another double-double. The 23-year-old has hit 40 percent of his three-pointers this season, but he hasn't consistently added many rebounds or assists this year.