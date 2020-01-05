Matt Morgan: Registers 16 points
Morgan recorded 16 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists in Saturday's G League win over Grand Rapids.
Morgan came off the bench and played 18 minutes. The undrafted rookie out of Cornell was impressive from beyond the arc, and he surpassed all of his season averages. Through 17 games this year, Morgan has averaged 7.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest.
