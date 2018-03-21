Play

Williams managed 19 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one steal during the Skyforce's 121-116 loss at Iowa Tuesday.

Williams was finally able to score in double figures after a five game absence and shot an efficient 66.7 percent from the floor Tuesday. The 24-year-old guard out of Central Florida is currently contributing 10.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game for Sioux Falls this year.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories