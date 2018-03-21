Matt Williams: Back in double figures
Williams managed 19 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one steal during the Skyforce's 121-116 loss at Iowa Tuesday.
Williams was finally able to score in double figures after a five game absence and shot an efficient 66.7 percent from the floor Tuesday. The 24-year-old guard out of Central Florida is currently contributing 10.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game for Sioux Falls this year.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...