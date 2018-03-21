Williams managed 19 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one steal during the Skyforce's 121-116 loss at Iowa Tuesday.

Williams was finally able to score in double figures after a five game absence and shot an efficient 66.7 percent from the floor Tuesday. The 24-year-old guard out of Central Florida is currently contributing 10.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game for Sioux Falls this year.